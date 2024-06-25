Top 8 most watched webseries on Amazon Prime
Farzi is a crime thriller about a con man who prints fake money and gets into a legal cat and mouse game.
In the comedy Mind the Malhotras, a couple battling peculiar day-to-day family issues while going to therapy to save their marriage is depicted.
In the comedy series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, a young man poses as a local politician's nephew in order to attract respect and attention.
Made in Heaven is a drama that follows two Delhi-based wedding coordinators as they negotiate the socioeconomic realities of contemporary India and the complexity of Indian weddings.
Inspired by genuine experiences, the anthology series Modern Love Mumbai delves at many aspects of love and relationships in Mumbai.
Inside Edge: A riveting sports drama that explores the world of cricket while bringing attention to the behind-the-scenes politics, conflicts of power, and scandals.
Breathe: Into the Shadows: A psychological thriller in which a father goes in search of his kidnapped daughter and stumbles onto sinister secrets in the process.
A musical drama about two mismatched musicians who combine classical and modern music on a path of self-discovery is called Bandish Bandits.
