Top 8 movies about space travel on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

Take a look beyond earth with these space travel sc-fi dramas taking you to space and other planets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Interstellar is set in a dystopian future where humanity is on verge of extinction and a group of astronauts travel to outer space to save the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spaceman is a sci-fi drama about astronaut Jakub on a solitary mission while facing relationship troubles and encounters a mysterious creature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stowaway, a sci-fi thriller about a hidden passenger causing dangerous situations on a spaceship headed to Mars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Space Sweepers is a Korean sci-fi film set in 2092 where a spaceship crew cleaning space debris discovers a young girl with a secret.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Midnight Sky is a post-apocalyptic story where a scientist tries to warn a returning spaceship of Earth's destruction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rebel Moon is a space opera following Kora, a former soldier who builds a rebellion against the ruthless Imperium.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know explores the concept of black holes and the effort to capture the first image of one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Return to Space chronicles the journey of SpaceX's private space shuttle program to the International Space Station.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Indian web series inspired by different web shows

 

 Find Out More