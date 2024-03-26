Top 8 movies about space travel on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
Take a look beyond earth with these space travel sc-fi dramas taking you to space and other planets.
Interstellar is set in a dystopian future where humanity is on verge of extinction and a group of astronauts travel to outer space to save the world.
Spaceman is a sci-fi drama about astronaut Jakub on a solitary mission while facing relationship troubles and encounters a mysterious creature.
Stowaway, a sci-fi thriller about a hidden passenger causing dangerous situations on a spaceship headed to Mars.
Space Sweepers is a Korean sci-fi film set in 2092 where a spaceship crew cleaning space debris discovers a young girl with a secret.
The Midnight Sky is a post-apocalyptic story where a scientist tries to warn a returning spaceship of Earth's destruction.
Rebel Moon is a space opera following Kora, a former soldier who builds a rebellion against the ruthless Imperium.
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know explores the concept of black holes and the effort to capture the first image of one.
Return to Space chronicles the journey of SpaceX's private space shuttle program to the International Space Station.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Indian web series inspired by different web shows
