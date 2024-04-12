Top 8 movies on futuristic technology and AI on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
The Social Network is a drama that shows the complexity of contemporary enterprise and the emergence of Facebook.
Iron Man is an action-packed superhero movie with cutting-edge creativity and technology.
Her: A thought-provoking love story that examines how artificial intelligence and humans interact.
Science fiction classic The Matrix explores the idea of a virtual world and human existence.
Ex Machina: A gripping thriller exploring the limits of human awareness and the morality of artificial intelligence.
Chappie: A science fiction tale that traces the journey of a sentient robot toward acceptance and self-awareness.
Wall-E: A touching story about a lone robot sanitizing the barren wastes on Earth.
TRON is a futuristic adventure game that explores identity and technology in a digital world.
