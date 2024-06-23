Top 8 movies on OTT that will teach you a life lesson

Jun 23, 2024

The Bucket List is the story of two terminally-ill men who embark on a journey to fulfill their bucket list, showcasing the importance of living life. On Prime Video.

Chef follows a dad and son who start a food truck after the dad loses his job showing the importance of family bonds. On Prime Video.

Rocky Franchise follows the story of a small-time boxer’s rise to fame through perseverance and hard work. On Prime Video.

The Intern follows a 70-year-old intern who forms a meaningful bond with the CEO showing its never too late to learn. On Jio Cinema.

Heartland, Amy Fleming grows and learns life lessons while connecting with and healing troubled horses on her family ranch. On Netflix.

Workin' Moms follows four working mothers balancing career and family, providing a candid look at the challenges of motherhood. On Netflix.

The Pursuit of Happyness teaches us to not give up on our dreams and to continue to chase our goals. On Netflix.

Won’t You Be My Neighbour is the story of Mr. Rogers who always strive and motivates everyone ot have a perfect life. On Zee5.

