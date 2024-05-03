Top 8 movies on OTT you may have missed but must watch now

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2024

Masaan: A moving drama about lives in Varanasi intersecting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aankhon Dekhi is a compelling story about existential crisis and self-discovery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The endearing comedy Filmistaan tells the story of an Indian movie enthusiast who gets stuck in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama Six Feet Under: An engrossing mystery set in a tiny community that explores secrets and deceit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Purple Hearts: In the midst of a war, a sweet romance grows between two people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A sweet LGBTQ+ romance between two homosexual persons is depicted in the film Red, White, and Royal Blue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitoor: An evocative rendition of "Great Expectations" by Charles Dickens, set in Kashmir's stunning scenery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A colorful tapestry of love, family, and culture placed against the tumultuous background of a Punjabi wedding is the plot of Monsoon Wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi films on Netflix to suit every mood

 

 Find Out More