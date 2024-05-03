Top 8 movies on OTT you may have missed but must watch now
Masaan: A moving drama about lives in Varanasi intersecting.
Aankhon Dekhi is a compelling story about existential crisis and self-discovery.
The endearing comedy Filmistaan tells the story of an Indian movie enthusiast who gets stuck in Pakistan.
Manorama Six Feet Under: An engrossing mystery set in a tiny community that explores secrets and deceit.
Purple Hearts: In the midst of a war, a sweet romance grows between two people.
A sweet LGBTQ+ romance between two homosexual persons is depicted in the film Red, White, and Royal Blue.
Fitoor: An evocative rendition of "Great Expectations" by Charles Dickens, set in Kashmir's stunning scenery.
A colorful tapestry of love, family, and culture placed against the tumultuous background of a Punjabi wedding is the plot of Monsoon Wedding.
