Top 8 must-watch films of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Randeep Hooda on Netflix and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
| Mar 24, 2024
Randeep Hooda has not just acted but also directed, co-written and co-produced Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
The actor has been impressing everyone with his work on the biographical movie. Let's check out his other movies on OTT.
First up we have Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Jism 2 starring Randeep and Sunny Leone can be watched on ZEE5.
Randeep worked with Nandana Sen in Rang Rasiya. Watch it on ZEE5.
Ungli is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The movie is about a street-smart policeman trying to nab a gang of social vigilantes.
Main Aur Charles is on ZEE5, Hotstar and also Amazon Prime Video. It is inspired by the true crime story of serial killer Charles Sobhraj.
We also have Sarbjit, a biopic on a Punjabi farmer who was held hostage in Pakistan after he crossed the border in a drunken state. Watch it on YouTube.
Do Lafzon Ki Kahani is on ZEE5. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal. It is a love story with a tragedy at its centre.
Lastly, we have Sultan in which Randeep played Salman's coach. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
