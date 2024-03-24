Top 8 must-watch films of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Randeep Hooda on Netflix and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

Randeep Hooda has not just acted but also directed, co-written and co-produced Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor has been impressing everyone with his work on the biographical movie. Let's check out his other movies on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First up we have Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jism 2 starring Randeep and Sunny Leone can be watched on ZEE5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep worked with Nandana Sen in Rang Rasiya. Watch it on ZEE5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ungli is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The movie is about a street-smart policeman trying to nab a gang of social vigilantes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Aur Charles is on ZEE5, Hotstar and also Amazon Prime Video. It is inspired by the true crime story of serial killer Charles Sobhraj.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We also have Sarbjit, a biopic on a Punjabi farmer who was held hostage in Pakistan after he crossed the border in a drunken state. Watch it on YouTube. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani is on ZEE5. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal. It is a love story with a tragedy at its centre. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lastly, we have Sultan in which Randeep played Salman's coach. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Madgaon Express on OTT, Top Bollywood movies that have friendship at the core

 

 Find Out More