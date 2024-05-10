Top 8 must watch Hindi crime webseries on Zee5
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 10, 2024
Season 2 of Duranga is an engrossing crime thriller that tracks Sammit's life as it falls apart as Ira looks into a case that has ties to his history.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Season 2 of Sunflower is an oddball crime comedy that takes place in Sunflower Society and features locals who end up being targets of a murder investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naxalbaadi: A crime thriller that explores the history of the Naxal revolt and centers on an agent who sets out to discover its true cause.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
MumBhai: An encounter specialist and a don team up in the underworld in this crime-action series that takes place in Mumbai in the 1980s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Expiry Date: A gripping drama about two people who become involved in police cases because of their husbands' adulterous affairs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crime Beat: A show that features interviews with investigators, survivors, and experts in order to piece together true crime stories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A documentary series called Loose Munisamy Veerappan delves into the life of the notorious bandit Veerappan and the efforts made to apprehend him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz: This action thriller series follows two young men as they become hated gangsters as a result of the complex interplay between politics and crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top Indian movies on Netflix with record views in just two weeks of OTT release
Find Out More