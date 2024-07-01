Top 8 must watch Hindi films based on mind psychology on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 01, 2024
Phobia: An agoraphobic woman's house becomes a terrifying place to be.
Jaane Jaan: A compelling thriller with a single mother, her neighbor, and a murder investigation.
Drishyam: Everyone is kept in suspense by a father's deft concealment of a crime to shield his family.
Badla: In a murder mystery, a lawyer and his client decipher a lethal cat and mouse game.
Andhadhun: A blind pianist gets entangled in an intricate web of falsehoods and accidently watches a murder.
Being Cyrus: The dark secrets of a perverse Parsi family are revealed by the entrance of a stranger.
Table No. 21: A couple plays a dangerous game to survive on their exotic holiday.
Kartik Calling Kartik: When a man begins to get unsettling phone calls from his own shadow-double, his life descends into chaos.
