Top 8 must watch Hindi films based on mind psychology on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Phobia: An agoraphobic woman's house becomes a terrifying place to be.

Jaane Jaan: A compelling thriller with a single mother, her neighbor, and a murder investigation.

Drishyam: Everyone is kept in suspense by a father's deft concealment of a crime to shield his family.

Badla: In a murder mystery, a lawyer and his client decipher a lethal cat and mouse game.

Andhadhun: A blind pianist gets entangled in an intricate web of falsehoods and accidently watches a murder.

Being Cyrus: The dark secrets of a perverse Parsi family are revealed by the entrance of a stranger.

Table No. 21: A couple plays a dangerous game to survive on their exotic holiday.

Kartik Calling Kartik: When a man begins to get unsettling phone calls from his own shadow-double, his life descends into chaos.

