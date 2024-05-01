Top 8 must-watch Hindi web series on MX Player, Hotstar and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

In the crime drama Aarya, Sushmita Sen plays a widow who, following the loss of her husband, becomes involved in her family's illegal enterprises.

Criminal Justice is a thriller that follows a regular man as he rises to the top of a murder investigation.

Special Ops is a compelling spy series that centers on the intelligence operations of India, with a strong female lead played by Kay Kay Menon.

A political drama centered on a power struggle within a well-known political family in Mumbai is called City of Dreams.

A surgeon's family is taken hostage in the gripping drama Hostages, and she has to make extremely difficult choices to save them.

Starring Bobby Deol, Aashram is a criminal drama series that explores the murky realm of religious exploitation and corruption.

Raktanchal: A grimy criminal thriller that delves into gang power struggles and is set in the 1980s in the central region of Uttar Pradesh.

Mirzapur: Enjoy the popular crime drama on Netflix with characters you will root for.

