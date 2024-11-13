Top 8 must-watch horror movies
Janhvi Sharma
| Nov 13, 2024
Anushka Sharma's Pari is a supernatural horror film about darkness and possession.
Stree is one of the most awaited films that stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in main roles.
Tumbbad is a visual treat for horror films fans.
Bulbbul stars Triptii Dimri in main roles and the film is based on the theme of mystery and folklore.
Phobia is about an agoraphobic artist who has hallucinations.
Raat Akeli Hai is a story about a police officer who looks into a murder case.
Radhika Apte starrer Ghoul is a terrifying horror film which takes place in a dystopian future.
Ek Thi Daayan stars Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin and Konkona Sen Sharma in main roles.
