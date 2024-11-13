Top 8 must-watch horror movies

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2024

Anushka Sharma's Pari is a supernatural horror film about darkness and possession.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree is one of the most awaited films that stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad is a visual treat for horror films fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bulbbul stars Triptii Dimri in main roles and the film is based on the theme of mystery and folklore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phobia is about an agoraphobic artist who has hallucinations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai is a story about a police officer who looks into a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte starrer Ghoul is a terrifying horror film which takes place in a dystopian future.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Thi Daayan stars Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin and Konkona Sen Sharma in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 must-watch Pakistani dramas

 

 Find Out More