Top 8 must-watch Tamil web series on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

Ayali is a web series written and directed by Muthukumar. It is about patriarchy in the society. 

The series stars Abi Nakshatra, Anumol, Madhan, Linga and Singampuli in key roles. Watch it on ZEE5.

Koose Munisamy Veerappan was a dreaded dacoit and wanted criminal who was known for poaching and other criminal activities. 

The documentary style web series is available to stream on ZEE5.

Modern Love Chennai follows six stories on race, age, class and gender. The series stars Shri Gouri Priya, Wamiqa Gabbi, TJ bahnu Bhanu and more. 

Modern Love Chennai is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. 

November Story is on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series stars Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. 

The daughter of a criminal suspect decides to prove his innocence. 

MX Player's Queen follows the story of the late former CM of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.  

The makers reportedly have planned to make the series multiple seasons. 

Suzhal The Vortex is a thriller web series starring Sriya Reddy, Gopika Ramesh and Kathir to name a few. 

It follows the criminal investigation which threatens to shake up the cultural societal fabric. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Vadhanadhi: The Fable of Violence is also on Amazon Prime Video. It follows the murder of a young girl seen from the POV of an obsessed cop and a novelist. 

Vilangu

The ZEE5 web series follows the story of a police officer investigating a murder. He also his his own demons to fight.  

