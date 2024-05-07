Top 8 must watch underrated films on Sony LIV
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Shootout at Wadala is a crime drama that centers on the ascent of Mumbai mobster Manya Surve and is based on actual events.
Lipstick Under My Burkha: A daring and thought-provoking film that delves into the private lives of four Indian small-town women.
Aligarh: The film explores the tale of a professor who experiences discrimination because of his sexual orientation; it is based on genuine events.
The inspirational film Nil Battey Sannata tells the story of a mother who goes back to school to support her daughter's desire to further her education.
The life and career of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are chronicled in the biographical film Sachin: A Billion Dreams.
Krrish 3 is a superhero movie that chronicles Krrish's adventures as he fights evil powers that pose a threat to the globe.
Mukti Bhawan: A touching story about a son who goes with his father to Varanasi, the place where old Hindus go to die.
ABCD 2 is a follow-up dance film that traces the journey of a dance team to an international competition.
