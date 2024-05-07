Top 8 must watch underrated films on Sony LIV

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Shootout at Wadala is a crime drama that centers on the ascent of Mumbai mobster Manya Surve and is based on actual events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lipstick Under My Burkha: A daring and thought-provoking film that delves into the private lives of four Indian small-town women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aligarh: The film explores the tale of a professor who experiences discrimination because of his sexual orientation; it is based on genuine events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The inspirational film Nil Battey Sannata tells the story of a mother who goes back to school to support her daughter's desire to further her education.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The life and career of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are chronicled in the biographical film Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krrish 3 is a superhero movie that chronicles Krrish's adventures as he fights evil powers that pose a threat to the globe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukti Bhawan: A touching story about a son who goes with his father to Varanasi, the place where old Hindus go to die.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ABCD 2 is a follow-up dance film that traces the journey of a dance team to an international competition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bridgerton, Heeramandi, and 8 other period dramas to stream on Netflix

 

 Find Out More