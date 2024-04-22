Top 8 MX Player webshows to light up your mood

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Aashram: A drama series that explores the life of a godman who, after becoming a ray of hope for the oppressed, goes on to establish a criminal empire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raktanchal: This 1980s-set drama offers a realistic depiction of the illicit booze trade and the relationship between criminals and politicians.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukal is a crime drama that centers on an honorable police officer fighting lawlessness in Muzaffarnagar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Damaged: A psychological thriller about a female serial killer who is a sociopath at its core.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantar is a thriller about a man who finds a diary that contains information about his previous life and future predictions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A romantic drama about the highs and lows of a young man's love life is called Indori Ishq.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

High: This series delves into the intricacies of the drug trade and its effects on the individuals that are involved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A young woman is being stalked by an unidentified individual only known as "The Stranger" in the psychological thriller Hello Mini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean hair care for you to start your day

 

 Find Out More