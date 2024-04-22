Top 8 MX Player webshows to light up your mood
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Aashram: A drama series that explores the life of a godman who, after becoming a ray of hope for the oppressed, goes on to establish a criminal empire.
Raktanchal: This 1980s-set drama offers a realistic depiction of the illicit booze trade and the relationship between criminals and politicians.
Bhaukal is a crime drama that centers on an honorable police officer fighting lawlessness in Muzaffarnagar.
Damaged: A psychological thriller about a female serial killer who is a sociopath at its core.
Samantar is a thriller about a man who finds a diary that contains information about his previous life and future predictions.
A romantic drama about the highs and lows of a young man's love life is called Indori Ishq.
High: This series delves into the intricacies of the drug trade and its effects on the individuals that are involved.
A young woman is being stalked by an unidentified individual only known as "The Stranger" in the psychological thriller Hello Mini.
