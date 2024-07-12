Top 8 mysterious webseries on OTT to watch with your partner in crime

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2024

Sacred Games: A mysterious tip-off leads a police officer on a crazy chase through Mumbai's seedy underbelly, where they discover a web of secrets.

Paatal Lok: Examine the dark underbelly of society through a well planned assassination probe.

Breathe: See a father go from moral confusion to moral contradiction as he goes to great lengths to save his dying child.

Asur: A former forensic specialist goes back on the search, using a combination of science and mythology from antiquity to apprehend a deranged serial killer.

Enter the violent city of Mirzapur, where gaining power is the ultimate goal and violence is the norm.

The Family guy: Follow the dual lives of a middle-class guy balancing national security and household responsibilities while working as a top intelligence officer.

Delhi Crime is the terrifying true account of the unwavering hunt for justice in the wake of the infamous gang rape in Delhi in 2012.

Aarya: A woman enters the dangerous world of drug dealing to protect her family following the demise of her husband.

