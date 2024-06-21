Top 8 mystery thrillers on Amazon Prime

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Breathe (web series): To save his dying son, a desperate father resorts to crime.

Mirzapur: A town without laws, full of bloodshed and power battles could be seen on Amazon Prime.

Mumbai Meri Jaan: Following the train explosions in Mumbai in 2006, lives entwine.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith: A married couple finds out they are spying on each other.

Outer Range: A rancher discovers an enigmatic black gap on his property.

Patal Lok: A police inquiry reveals a sinister plot.

The Family Man: Story of a man from the middle class who works as an intelligence operative in secret.

Two vampire brothers compete for the affection of a young woman in The Vampire Diaries.

