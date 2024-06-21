Top 8 mystery thrillers on Amazon Prime
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 21, 2024
Breathe (web series): To save his dying son, a desperate father resorts to crime.
Mirzapur: A town without laws, full of bloodshed and power battles could be seen on Amazon Prime.
Mumbai Meri Jaan: Following the train explosions in Mumbai in 2006, lives entwine.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith: A married couple finds out they are spying on each other.
Outer Range: A rancher discovers an enigmatic black gap on his property.
Patal Lok: A police inquiry reveals a sinister plot.
The Family Man: Story of a man from the middle class who works as an intelligence operative in secret.
Two vampire brothers compete for the affection of a young woman in The Vampire Diaries.
