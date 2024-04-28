Top 8 Netflix films to watch when you are home alone
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 28, 2024
A mafia leader kidnaps a woman and gives her a year to fall in love with him in the erotic Polish thriller 365 Days.
The French love film Blue Is the Warmest Color is praised for its close-knit depiction of the intense bond between two young ladies.
Love is a French sexual film with explicit scenes and themes of passion and desire that explores the turbulent love of a young couple.
Desire is an Argentine sexual thriller that explores themes of desire, lust, and betrayal while interweaving the lives of multiple characters.
The Babysitter is a darkly humorous horror film with gory and violent sequences that centers on a little kid who finds out that his babysitter is part of a satanic cult.
I Am Not an Easy Man is a French comedy that uses scenes and conversations about relationships and sex to satirically explore gender norms and sexual politics.
Based on a Stephen King novel, Gerald's Game is a psychological horror movie with themes of trauma and sexual assault as well as unsettling images.
Based on the best-selling book, Fifty Shades of Grey is a seductive romance drama with graphic BDSM and erotica scenes.
