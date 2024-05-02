Top 8 Netflix originals with the best action and adventure combo
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Who is Erin Carter?: It is a British thriller series about a Spanish school teacher whose life falls apart after learning about her odd past during a supermarket theft.
Outer Banks: A drama centered on kids looking for a fabled treasure connected to their father's abduction.
In the fantasy horror show Locke & Key, following their father's unexplained death, the Locke siblings find magical keys in their family home.
In the Japanese television series Alice in Borderland, a gamer who finds himself in a deserted Tokyo must engage in risky games in order to survive.
Narcos: Recounts the criminal activities of late 1980s cocaine kingpins and Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Following a young lawyer for the CIA who gets drawn into global politics after a former asset threatens to expose the agency, The Recruit explores this story.
An FBI agent at the White House becomes embroiled in a plot that reaches the Oval Office in the American action thriller series The Night Agent.
Lupin: This series, which draws inspiration from Arsène Lupin's exploits, centers on Assane Diop's quest to exact revenge on a wealthy family on behalf of his father.
