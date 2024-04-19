Top 8 Netflix webseries that were appreciated by the critics

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Money Heist: Exciting robberies and complex schemes are carried out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai's underworld, interwoven with politics, is shown in Sacred Games.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Supernatural mysteries mixed with nostalgia for the 1980s is shown in Stranger Things.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Vampire Diaries: A blend of drama, romance, and otherworldly entities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A gripping depiction of actual police investigations is the plot of Delhi Crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikings: Fierce Norse warriors who plunder and subjugate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends: Lasting relationships filled with affection and fun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucifer: The devil enjoys cracking codes to solve crimes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Top 10 Hindi political movies to watch on OTT that will set the mood right

 

 Find Out More