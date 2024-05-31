Top 8 new Korean dramas releasing in June 2024
Nishant
| May 31, 2024
The Player 2: Master of Swindlers releases on June 3, and follows a team of specialists conning the rich for illegally obtained money.
Hierarchy follows the top students at a prestigious school who face turmoil with the arrival of a secretive transfer student, releasing on June 7.
My Sweet Mobster, releasing on June 12 revolves around a former gangster-turned-CEO hires gangsters and reconnects with a childhood acquaintance.
Miss Night and Day follows a young woman trapped in an older woman's body by day becomes an intern for a prosecutor at night, releasing on June 15.
Scandal releasing on June 17 is the story of a woman who marries for power and money entangles her life with a rising actor resembling her first love.
Agents of Mystery, releasing June 18 revolves around Idols, actors, and entertainers acting as agents solving cases and missions at secret sites.
DNA Lover releasing on June 22 follows a researcher searching for a genetically compatible partner after breaking up with her playboy boyfriend.
The Whirlwind is the story of a Prime Minister who plans to eliminate a corrupt President, leading to a fierce political battle, releasing on June 28.
These are some of the much-awaited Korean dramas that will finally release on Netflix, Viki and other OTT platforms in June 2024.
Thanks For Reading!
