Top 8 new OTT films and web series releasing this weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 08, 2024
Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba: Following the success of their romantic thriller Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are back with a sequel.
The Instigators is a heist comedy film starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck about an unusual pair who band up to pull off a heist.
The story of an infamous bounty hunter who partners up with a crew of misfits to save a missing girl with unfathomable power is told in the video game version Borderlands.
In the comedy-horror film Lisa Frankenstein, a teenage girl develops feelings for a dashing corpse from the Victorian era.
In the movie Pradhan, a young police officer is followed as he encounters social and political obstacles after being transferred to Dharmapur.
The upcoming comedy-action thriller Mission: Cross is named after a retired agent who became a house husband.
Turbo: With a captivating storyline full of unexpected turns, this Malayalam action-thriller starring Mammootty is sure to keep you glued to the screen.
Life Hill Gayi, a comedy series, is among the new OTT releases that will be available on Friday.
