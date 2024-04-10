Top 8 new releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 10, 2024
Hightown's third season offers a dramatic end to the show, along with important new information.
Amar Singh Chamkila: Drawn from the unrecorded memoirs of Punjabi rock artist Amar Singh Chamkila, sometimes referred to as the "Elvis of Punjab."
Season 2 of the Australian teen drama series Heartbreak High is available on Netflix and continues the tale of Hartley High students coping with scandal's fallout.
A British Netflix original series called Baby Reindeer is based on a play about a comedian who runs into a stalker.
The Crow Flies Season 3: A Turkish drama series on Netflix that tells the tale of a young admirer overcoming obstacles in the newsroom of an experienced anchor.
Based on actual events, the Netflix series The Hijacking of Flight 601 tells the story of two armed men who take control of a plane and demand the release of political prisoners.
Blood Free: A Korean drama series on Disney+ that delves at the ethical quandaries surrounding the widespread use of genetically modified cultured meat.
Among this week's new OTT releases, Anthracite is one intriguing title. It centers on a young lady who teams up with an unknown person to unravel the mystery of her father's disappearance.
