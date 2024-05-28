Top 8 new releases on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 28, 2024
Bionic is a science fiction thriller that explores the realm of cutting-edge cybernetics and tells the tale of a woman who receives a revolutionary bionic upgrade that gives her exceptional skills.
Season 3 of Illegal: The legal drama is back, this time concentrating on the intricacies of the Indian court system and the fierce struggles a young attorney facing justice must endure.
Die Hart 2: Die Harter: Kevin Hart returns in this action-packed comedy sequel, where he takes on even more ridiculous and perilous circumstances in his pursuit to become a real action hero.
Geek Girl: The protagonist of this coming-of-age series is a socially awkward adolescent girl who, through her love of geek culture, finds her inner confidence and changes her life.
Season 3 of Panchayat: This well-liked Indian online series keeps up the sentimental and amusing journey of an engineering graduate working as a Panchayat secretary in a small rural hamlet.
The First Omen: A prequel to the beloved horror picture "The Omen," this film delves into the terrifying backdrop.
The life and legacy of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a well-known freedom warrior and pivotal role in India's fight for independence, are explored in the biographical film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
Eric is a compelling psychological thriller that centers on the unexplained disappearance of a youngster named Eric and the mysteries that come to light during the course of the inquiry.
