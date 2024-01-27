Top 8 Oscars 2024 nominated movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
As the Oscar nominations got announced which saw Oppenheimer and Barbei dominate the race, here’s a look at some other names that you can watch on Prime Video.
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer was the biggest hit of the year exploring ethical dilemmas of "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Margot Robbie steps into the iconic Barbie’s shoes for a live-action adventure directed by Greta Gerwig.
Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in this adrenaline-pumping installment, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse saw Miles Morales swing back into the multiverse with a new team of Spider-people in this animated sequel.
Past Lives is about Greta Gerwig and Theo James star in a romantic drama about two soulmates reconnecting across multiple lifetimes.
Joaquin Phoenix portrays the French emperor in Ridley Scott's historical biopic Napolean, exploring his rise, fall, and legacy.
Harrison Ford returns as the iconic adventurer in a race against time for a legendary artifact in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Helen Mirren portrays Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the biographical drama, Golda about her leadership during the Yom Kippur War.
