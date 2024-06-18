Top 8 overrated films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 18, 2024
Aashiqui 2: The overly emotional and cliched plot of the movie received backlash despite its popularity as a soundtrack.
Don 2: The sequel relied too much on style at the expense of substance, failing to match the charm of the first.
Ek Tha Tiger: The plot was viewed as formulaic and predictable, despite the action and star power.
Student of the Year 2: The follow-up was criticized for being shallow and emphasizing glitz over a gripping story.
Baaghi: Acclaimed for its action scenes, but criticized for having a cliched plot and a poor narrative.
Heropanti: The movie received criticism for its cheesy storyline and exaggerated action sequences, even though it was a financial hit.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: The opulent production failed to conceal the film's outmoded and exaggerated plot.
Brahmastra: Praised for its spectacular effects and stellar cast, but criticized for having a mediocre screenplay and a complex plot.
