Top 8 overrated films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Aashiqui 2: The overly emotional and cliched plot of the movie received backlash despite its popularity as a soundtrack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don 2: The sequel relied too much on style at the expense of substance, failing to match the charm of the first.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger: The plot was viewed as formulaic and predictable, despite the action and star power.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Student of the Year 2: The follow-up was criticized for being shallow and emphasizing glitz over a gripping story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi: Acclaimed for its action scenes, but criticized for having a cliched plot and a poor narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heropanti: The movie received criticism for its cheesy storyline and exaggerated action sequences, even though it was a financial hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: The opulent production failed to conceal the film's outmoded and exaggerated plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra: Praised for its spectacular effects and stellar cast, but criticized for having a mediocre screenplay and a complex plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 reasons to include Aloe Vera in your Korean haircare routine

 

 Find Out More