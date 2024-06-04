Top 8 Pakistani films loved by Indians on various OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2024
While social themes are frequently addressed in Pakistani films, "Dukhtar" goes above and beyond. This film, which was directed by Afia Nathaniel, is a gripping cinematic experience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most talked-about Pakistani films in Joyland lately.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Khuda Kay Liye" is another one of the many fantastic Pakistani films that are available. Its excellent narrative handling of a difficult subject makes it an absolute must-watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Now for one of the more lighthearted Pakistani films you really ought to see: "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani" is a masala entertainer that is well worth your time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Cake" is the one Pakistani film that you should watch with your parents if there is one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Ho Mann Jahaan" explores the hopes and problems of three friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This could be a good choice if you enjoy lighter Pakistani films. The 1979 Lollywood cult hit "Maula Jatt" is reimagined in "The Legend of Maula Jatt."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indians love watching some of the most popular Pakistani films. Have you watched these?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mirzapur and 8 much-awaited Hindi thriller web series releasing in 2024
Find Out More