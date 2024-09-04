Top 8 perfect revenge seeking Korean dramas on OTT that will keep you glued to the screens
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 04, 2024
The Glory available to watch on Netflix is about a woman seeking revenge from a man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name streaming on Netflix is about a girl joining a criminal gang.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Devil Judge is a story about a judge who takes public voting in the courtroom and decides for the criminals punishments, on Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taxi Driver on Viki is a unique story about a taxi driver who seeks revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Revenge of Others can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eve is about a woman who decides to seek revenge. Watch on Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Graceful Family is about a rich heir who is investigating the death of her mother. Watch on Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Red Swan is a revenge drama that you can stream on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Remarriage & Desires on Netflix is about a divorcee taking revenge on ex-husband's girlfriend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Perfect Marriage Revenge on Viki is an ideal story about revenge that will leave you glued.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Navya Naveli Nanda to study at IIM Ahemdabad; Top 7 Indian celebs who have an MBA degree
Find Out More