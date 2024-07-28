Top 8 popular Bollywood films on OTT that are now forgotten by many
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 28, 2024
In the hilarious comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), a middle-class family battles a crafty real estate agent to retrieve their land.
In the funny comedy Bheja Fry (2007), a charming but obnoxious man accidentally causes chaos in the life of a music producer.
The first movie in the Golmaal series, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), is full of hilarious pandemonium and scenes that will make you laugh out loud.
Chup Chup Ke (2006): A man stages his demise in order to avoid paying his debts, which sets off a hilarious chain of miscommunications.
Phas Gaye Re Obama(2010): A satirical comedy about a group of small-time crooks kidnapping an NRI businessman.
In the amusing story Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? (2010), a couple has to deal with an unexpected guest who stays longer than expected.
Neil Nitin Mukesh stars in the neo-noir film Johnny Gaddaar (2007), which is about treachery and duplicity.
Ranbir Kapoor's depiction of a young guy negotiating the corporate world with integrity won hearts in the film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009).
