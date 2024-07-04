Top 8 popular Hindi films on OTT that you might have forgotten
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 04, 2024
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited: With its funny antics and standout performances from the entire cast, this comedy blockbuster won over many fans.
Cheeni Kum: Fans enjoyed the unorthodox love story's clever speech and mature premise, which centered around an older man and a younger woman.
Ra.One: Shah Rukh Khan's superhero persona and the film's cutting-edge special effects enthralled viewers.
Bol Bachchan: Thanks to its belly-laugh-inducing scenes and Abhishek Bachchan's engaging dual part, this movie became an enormous smash.
Fans adored Taarzan: The Wonder Car, a novel fusion of fantasy and action that starred a magical vehicle with a consciousness of its own.
Jhoom Barabar Jhoom: This movie developed a cult following thanks to its upbeat dance scenes and catchy soundtrack, even if reviews were divided.
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan: The endearing plot and the chemistry between the key actors won over fans to this romantic comedy.
Tees Maar Khan: With its witty humor and captivating performance by Akshay Kumar, this heist comedy delighted audiences.
