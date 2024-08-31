Top 8 popular Kannada action thriller movies that are available to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar | Aug 31, 2024

Toby on SonyLiv is about a man wanting to break free from the world of crime and hatred.

The 2017 action thriller Mufti is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a police officer and a crime lord.

Rustum is on Amazon Prime Video. ACP Abhishek Bhargav uncovers links to organ mafia while investigating his friend's death case.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 on Amazon Prime Video has Yash as a badass don who would stop at nothing to rule the world.

K.G.F Chapter 1 is on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vikrant Rona is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is about Vikrant Rona who finds a supernatural connection while investigating series of deaths.

Ugramm is on Zee5. It is a gangster drama about a man trying to protect a girl.

Hebbuli is about a brother trying to find truth behind his brother's death. It is on Zee5.

Vedha is about a hooligan who turns into a vigilante. It is on Zee5.

Kabzaa is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a son of a freedom fighter who turns into a gangster due to circumstances.

