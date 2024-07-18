Top 8 popular Korean dramas on MX Player to binge all day
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 18, 2024
Kill Me, Heal Me: A kind doctor helps a man with seven different personalities find hope and recovery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hot Stove League: In an attempt to turn around a faltering baseball team, a genius manager takes over and wants to win.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? When his capable secretary tenders her resignation, the aspirational vice chairman becomes disturbed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Boys Over Flowers: Four of the wealthiest and most popular males at the prestigious high school where a working-class girl transfers gets into a clash.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin: To break an eternal curse and put a stop to his immortality, an immortal goblin searches for his intended bride.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I'm Not a Robot: A lonely man who is allergic to people unintentionally falls in love with a woman who poses as a robot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Be Melodramatic: Three closest friends in their 30s deal with the highs and lows of their personal and professional life in the entertainment business.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flower of Evil: A man hides his history of criminal activity while his wife, a detective, looks into a series of killings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding guests got THESE expensive gifts
Find Out More