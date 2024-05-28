Top 8 popular Pakistani dramas with happy endings on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 28, 2024
A humorous romantic comedy with a strong emphasis on family dynamics, Suno Chanda tells the story of a quarreling couple who are forced into an arranged marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A moving drama that highlights societal expectations and emotional problems as it explores the nuances of love and relationships is Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.
Tere Bin: A romantic drama series exploring the difficulties a couple from disparate social backgrounds faces in sustaining their relationship.
Mere Humsafar is an emotive television series that chronicles a young woman's quest for love and happiness via overcoming hurdles in her personal and familial life.
A well-known romance drama, Zindagi Gulzar Hai emphasizes the disparate lives and eventual love story of two people from various socioeconomic situations.
Parizaad is a gripping tale of a guy who overcomes personal obstacles and societal biases to discover his place in the world.
Ishq Jalebi is a romantic comedy about love, miscommunication, and ties between family members that is based on a family's candy store.
Yakeen Ka Safar: A compelling drama that shows the evolution and pursuit of justice of multiple individuals by weaving their lives together.
