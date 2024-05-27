Top 8 popular Pakistani shows to watch online
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 27, 2024
A humorous arranged marriage situation is navigated by two cousins, Jiya and Arsal, in the romantic comedy Suno Chanda.
Humsafar: A tragic tale of love entwined with social expectations and family betrayal.
Baaghi: The narrative of Qandeel Baloch's rise from a devout young woman to a contentious social media personality.
A wonderful family comedy, Chupke Chupke centers on the comic rivalry between two linked families.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai: A heartfelt love story that emphasizes Kashaf and Zaroon's personal development and socioeconomic differences.
Ehd e Wafa: Follows four college mates as they overcome obstacles and experience personal development.
Yakeen Ka Safar: A story of justice, love, and healing told through Zubia and Asfandyar's intertwined lives.
Ishqiya: A sophisticated drama about two couples mired in miscommunication that explores love, treachery, and retaliation.
