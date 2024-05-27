Top 8 popular Pakistani shows to watch online

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2024

A humorous arranged marriage situation is navigated by two cousins, Jiya and Arsal, in the romantic comedy Suno Chanda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar: A tragic tale of love entwined with social expectations and family betrayal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi: The narrative of Qandeel Baloch's rise from a devout young woman to a contentious social media personality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A wonderful family comedy, Chupke Chupke centers on the comic rivalry between two linked families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Gulzar Hai: A heartfelt love story that emphasizes Kashaf and Zaroon's personal development and socioeconomic differences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ehd e Wafa: Follows four college mates as they overcome obstacles and experience personal development.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yakeen Ka Safar: A story of justice, love, and healing told through Zubia and Asfandyar's intertwined lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishqiya: A sophisticated drama about two couples mired in miscommunication that explores love, treachery, and retaliation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean hair care regimen for everyday use

 

 Find Out More