Top 8 popular rom-coms for couples to binge watch together on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
In the contemporary version of Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew," 10 Things I Hate About You, a rebellious adolescent embarks on a romantic relationship.
Crazy, Stupid, Love is an endearing and humorous story about love, grief, and redemption that weaves the lives of multiple characters together.
Red, White, and Royal Blue: In this LGBTQ+ love story, the US president's son develops feelings for a British prince, leading to a covert connection that grabs attention globally.
The endearing movie, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, is based on the well-known book and centers on a high school girl who has romantic issues after receiving unexpected love letters.
What Happens in Vegas: Two strangers' surprise marriage results from a crazy vacation to Vegas, and they then get into a humorous fight over a prize they won together.
In the romantic comedy The Proposal, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds play a powerful executive who forces her secretary to pretend to be engaged in order to keep her from being deported.
Will Smith portrays a professional "date doctor" in the movie Hitch, helping men woo the women of their dreams, but he also falls in love with a cynical gossip writer.
The Kissing Booth: Secrets, drama, and shocking disclosures ensue as a high school relationship takes off when a girl develops feelings for her best friend's older brother.
