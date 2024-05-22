Top 8 popular web series on JioCinema to binge watch
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 22, 2024
In Asur, a compelling crime thriller, a mentor and forensic specialist play a psychological game which is intriguing to watch.
Crackdown is an Indian spy thriller that tracks RAW agents is a good watch on Jio Cinema.
Taali: A biographical drama that focuses on the lives and challenges of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, who is based in Mumbai.
Based on the novel "Liar," Marzi is a crime thriller in which a woman accuses a man of rape, setting off a complicated web of lies and truths.
The Great Weddings of Munnes is a comedy-drama that chronicles the middle-class man's humorous mishaps as he pursues his dream marriage to the woman of his dreams.
London Files is an investigative thriller that follows detective Om Singh through a case involving a missing person in a volatile political London.
Inspector Avinash: This series follows UP super-cop Avinash Mishra as he fights gangsters and is based on genuine events.
Apaharan: An abduction, thriller, and mystery story centered on a senior Uttarakhand Police officer that takes place in the present day.
