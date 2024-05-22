Top 8 popular web series on JioCinema to binge watch

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2024

In Asur, a compelling crime thriller, a mentor and forensic specialist play a psychological game which is intriguing to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crackdown is an Indian spy thriller that tracks RAW agents is a good watch on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taali: A biographical drama that focuses on the lives and challenges of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, who is based in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Based on the novel "Liar," Marzi is a crime thriller in which a woman accuses a man of rape, setting off a complicated web of lies and truths.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Weddings of Munnes is a comedy-drama that chronicles the middle-class man's humorous mishaps as he pursues his dream marriage to the woman of his dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

London Files is an investigative thriller that follows detective Om Singh through a case involving a missing person in a volatile political London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspector Avinash: This series follows UP super-cop Avinash Mishra as he fights gangsters and is based on genuine events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apaharan: An abduction, thriller, and mystery story centered on a senior Uttarakhand Police officer that takes place in the present day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean tips and techniques for hair care

 

 Find Out More