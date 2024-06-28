Top 8 popular webshows on Hotstar that will entertain you to the fullest

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2024

Criminal Justice: Trace the path of a man who is charged with murder as he moves through the court system.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Investigates a complicated murder case with several suspects in "The Great Indian Murder."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The comedy series How I Met Your Mother follows a man's search for love in New York City.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game of Thrones: A fantastical epic about fights for dominance throughout the Seven Kingdoms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya: After her husband passes away, a woman decides to go into the drug trade to defend her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hostages: When the family of a doctor is taken prisoner, she is compelled to join a risky plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The suspenseful spy thriller Special Ops follows a clandestine agent as he pursues terrorists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Which of these are left for you to binge watch?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shweta Tiwari has some best anti aging skincare tips for women

 

 Find Out More