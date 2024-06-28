Top 8 popular webshows on Hotstar that will entertain you to the fullest
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 28, 2024
Criminal Justice: Trace the path of a man who is charged with murder as he moves through the court system.
Investigates a complicated murder case with several suspects in "The Great Indian Murder."
The comedy series How I Met Your Mother follows a man's search for love in New York City.
Game of Thrones: A fantastical epic about fights for dominance throughout the Seven Kingdoms.
Aarya: After her husband passes away, a woman decides to go into the drug trade to defend her family.
Hostages: When the family of a doctor is taken prisoner, she is compelled to join a risky plot.
The suspenseful spy thriller Special Ops follows a clandestine agent as he pursues terrorists.
Which of these are left for you to binge watch?
