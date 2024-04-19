Top 8 post apocalyptic shows on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

In the wake of a pandemic, Station Eleven is a life-affirming series about love, art, and community.

Sweet Tooth: A child who is half human and half deer travels throughout a virus-ravaged America.

The Walking Dead: The well-known tale of people surviving in a zombie-infested world.

Daybreak: Adrift students in a post-apocalyptic Glendale, California navigate life.

The Last Ship: Following a global epidemic, the crew of a naval destroyer must adjust to a new world.

The 100: Following a nuclear holocaust, one hundred young offenders come back to Earth to see whether it is still habitable.

Zoo: A zoologist looks into a global epidemic of vicious animal attacks on people.

12 Monkeys: Time travel and plots to keep humanity from being wiped out by a horrible epidemic.

