Top 8 powerful webseries to play with your mind on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

The Raikar Case: Following an odd death, the secrets of an affluent family come to light.

Aarya: Following her husband's murder, a lady enters the criminal underworld to save her family.

Criminal Justice: Following a disastrous night out, a young guy is faced with a challenging court battle.

Undekhi: A violent police-criminal pursuit follows a murder at a wedding.

Sunflower: An oddball housing society murder inquiry.

Special Ops: An intelligence agent travels across nations in pursuit of a terrorist mastermind.

The Family Man: An intelligence agent balances his career and his personal life.

The Gone Game: During the epidemic, a family looks into an apparent death.

