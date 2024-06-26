Top 8 powerful webseries to play with your mind on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
The Raikar Case: Following an odd death, the secrets of an affluent family come to light.
Aarya: Following her husband's murder, a lady enters the criminal underworld to save her family.
Criminal Justice: Following a disastrous night out, a young guy is faced with a challenging court battle.
Undekhi: A violent police-criminal pursuit follows a murder at a wedding.
Sunflower: An oddball housing society murder inquiry.
Special Ops: An intelligence agent travels across nations in pursuit of a terrorist mastermind.
The Family Man: An intelligence agent balances his career and his personal life.
The Gone Game: During the epidemic, a family looks into an apparent death.
