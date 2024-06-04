Top 8 Pride month recommendations on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jun 04, 2024
Aligarh: In traditional India, a professor is shunned because of his gay orientation.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: An Indian gay couple defies social conventions to be together.
Made in Heaven: Indian wedding planners arrange lavish weddings while juggling their personal romantic relationships.
My Brother….Nikhil: An Indian man in the 1990s struggles with being gay and HIV positive.
Euphoria is a teen drama that delves into difficult topics like love and identity.
Love, Simon: A teenage boy deals with coming out following blackmail related to his sexual orientation.
Red, White, and Royal Blue: A British prince and the son of the US president fall in love.
The Half of It: A jock secretly loves a girl that a shy student helps him court.
