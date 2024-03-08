Top 8 psychological thrillers on Netflix according to IMDb

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

A lady must solve her identity and make her way out of a cryogenic pod before it's too late in the science fiction thriller "Oxygen" (2021).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Gerald's Game" (2017): A psychological horror movie adapted from Stephen King's book that centers on a lady facing her inner demons and past traumas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the midst of an enigmatic global crisis, Rumaan Alam's "Leave the World Behind" (2023) will explore themes of race, class, and family dynamics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The drama film "The Wonder" (2022) is based on Emma Donoghue's novel and tells the tale of a nurse assigned to watch a young girl in 1850s Ireland.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 2018 post-apocalyptic thriller "Bird Box" follows a mother and her kids as they try to survive in a world plagued by enigmatic creatures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (2020) is a thriller that centers on a lady who, while traveling to visit her boyfriend's parents, encounters a series of incidents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Run" (2020) is a suspenseful thriller about a teenage wheelchair-bound girl who learns startling revelations about her controlling mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Calibre" (2018) is a British thriller film about a hunting expedition in the Scottish Highlands that takes a deadly turn after a horrific accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare tips to make you even more beautiful

 

 Find Out More