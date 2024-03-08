Top 8 psychological thrillers on Netflix according to IMDb
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
A lady must solve her identity and make her way out of a cryogenic pod before it's too late in the science fiction thriller "Oxygen" (2021).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Gerald's Game" (2017): A psychological horror movie adapted from Stephen King's book that centers on a lady facing her inner demons and past traumas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the midst of an enigmatic global crisis, Rumaan Alam's "Leave the World Behind" (2023) will explore themes of race, class, and family dynamics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The drama film "The Wonder" (2022) is based on Emma Donoghue's novel and tells the tale of a nurse assigned to watch a young girl in 1850s Ireland.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2018 post-apocalyptic thriller "Bird Box" follows a mother and her kids as they try to survive in a world plagued by enigmatic creatures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (2020) is a thriller that centers on a lady who, while traveling to visit her boyfriend's parents, encounters a series of incidents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Run" (2020) is a suspenseful thriller about a teenage wheelchair-bound girl who learns startling revelations about her controlling mother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Calibre" (2018) is a British thriller film about a hunting expedition in the Scottish Highlands that takes a deadly turn after a horrific accident.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare tips to make you even more beautiful
Find Out More