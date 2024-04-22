Top 8 psychological thrillers on OTT to enjoy this week
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 22, 2024
Untangling the mystery of identity, Kartik Calling Kartik takes us through a psychological maze where illusion blends into truth.
Game Over: It defies expectations and bends survival horror tropes, taking us on an unpredictable voyage of bravery and terror.
Dexter: With its exploration of the thin border between justice and darkness and its dive into the mind of a vigilante, it captivates us with its moral ambiguity.
The Sinner explores the darkness that lies beneath the surface of seemingly normal lives as it unravels the mysteries of the human soul.
Mindhunter: It captivates us with its painstaking portrayal of serial killers and the agents who follow them as it peels back the layers of criminal psychology.
Phobia: It takes us to a place where reality is shattered and every shadow has a secret, dipping down into the depths of paranoia.
Hannibal: A terrifying investigation into the human psyche that fuzzily draws boundaries between predator and prey, it explores the thoughts of a serial killer.
Mithya: It defies expectations and keeps us wondering till the big reveal with its complex web of deceit.
