Top 8 real-life murder mysteries on OTT to keep you hooked this weekend
Nishant
| Jun 02, 2024
Behind Closed Doors is a Disney+ Hotstar documentary exploring the 2008 Aarushi murder case and the murder of servant Hemraj.
Auto Shankar is a ZEE5 crime thriller series about the notorious serial killer and gangster from Tamil Nadu, depicting his life in the 1970s and 1980s.
Daahad on Amazon Prime Video, this crime thriller series, inspired by the real-life serial killer Cyanide Mohan.
Delhi Crime on Netflix covers the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape in the first season and the Chaddy Banyan gang in the second season.
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi on Netflix investigates the crimes of a serial killer who left dismembered bodies outside a Delhi jail.
Aakhri Sach, a Disney+ Hotstar original is based on the infamous Burari deaths in Delhi, which involved the mysterious deaths of 11 family members.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is another web series based on the Burari deaths in Delhi, streaming on Netflix.
The Verdict - State vs Nanavati on ZEE5 is based on the 1959 Nanavati murder case, where a naval officer was tried for the murder of his wife's lover.
