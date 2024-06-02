Top 8 real-life murder mysteries on OTT to keep you hooked this weekend

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2024

Behind Closed Doors is a Disney+ Hotstar documentary exploring the 2008 Aarushi murder case and the murder of servant Hemraj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Auto Shankar is a ZEE5 crime thriller series about the notorious serial killer and gangster from Tamil Nadu, depicting his life in the 1970s and 1980s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daahad on Amazon Prime Video, this crime thriller series, inspired by the real-life serial killer Cyanide Mohan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime on Netflix covers the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape in the first season and the Chaddy Banyan gang in the second season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi on Netflix investigates the crimes of a serial killer who left dismembered bodies outside a Delhi jail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aakhri Sach, a Disney+ Hotstar original is based on the infamous Burari deaths in Delhi, which involved the mysterious deaths of 11 family members.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is another web series based on the Burari deaths in Delhi, streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Verdict - State vs Nanavati on ZEE5 is based on the 1959 Nanavati murder case, where a naval officer was tried for the murder of his wife's lover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 much-awaited Kollywood movies to look forward to

 

 Find Out More