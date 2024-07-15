Top 8 refreshing Hollywood films on OTT to start your weekdays on a good note
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 15, 2024
In the endearing romance Red, White & Royal Blue, a British prince and the son of an American president negotiate love and diplomacy within themselves and among each other.
After: An intense love tale with many emotional turns between an enigmatic boy and a willful girl.
500 Days of Summer explores the highs and lows of a young couple's romance and offers a novel perspective on contemporary relationships.
Palm Springs: A time-loop romantic comedy about two wedding guests who keep reliving the same day again and over.
The Half of It: Unexpected friendships and self-discovery result from a shy student's assistance to a jock in writing love letters to their shared crush.
Jungle Cruise is an exciting and dynamic journey that centers around a charming riverboat captain and a resolute scientist embarking on a daring journey to the Amazon.
A funny family's road trip becomes a comic struggle to defend the planet from a robot apocalypse in The Mitchells vs. the Machines.
Sherlock Holmes's lively younger sister, Enola, sets out on a daring journey to locate her mother in the film Enola Holmes.
