Top 8 refreshing Hollywood films on OTT to start your weekdays on a good note

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2024

In the endearing romance Red, White & Royal Blue, a British prince and the son of an American president negotiate love and diplomacy within themselves and among each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After: An intense love tale with many emotional turns between an enigmatic boy and a willful girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

500 Days of Summer explores the highs and lows of a young couple's romance and offers a novel perspective on contemporary relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palm Springs: A time-loop romantic comedy about two wedding guests who keep reliving the same day again and over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Half of It: Unexpected friendships and self-discovery result from a shy student's assistance to a jock in writing love letters to their shared crush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungle Cruise is an exciting and dynamic journey that centers around a charming riverboat captain and a resolute scientist embarking on a daring journey to the Amazon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A funny family's road trip becomes a comic struggle to defend the planet from a robot apocalypse in The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sherlock Holmes's lively younger sister, Enola, sets out on a daring journey to locate her mother in the film Enola Holmes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Ali, Jasmine: Which TV star have higher net worth?

 

 Find Out More