Top 8 releases to come in April on Amazon Prime, Sony LIV and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Premalu is a lighthearted romantic comedy with surprising turns, love, and humor.

Article 370 : Highlighting the effects on people and communities, this moving examination delves into the socio-political concerns surrounding the repeal of Article 370 in Kashmir.

The romance drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya explores the intricacies of love and relationships among humans and robots.

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama that follows the life and career of the renowned Punjabi singer-songwriter.

Adrishyam combines mystery and terror to create a gripping supernatural story that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Farrey is a suspenseful thriller that explores the murky depths and treacherous underbelly of high society.

Yeh Meri Family Season 3: The cherished coming-of-age show is back with more sentimental journeys and endearing scenes from the summer of 1998.

The contemporary family drama Family Aajkal examines the complexities and difficulties that families encounter in the fast-paced world of today.

