Top 8 religious and spiritual movies to stream on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
Religious movies have always been controversial in India but these are some of the titles that were able to execute the same in a great way.
Oh My God! is a satirical comedy-drama that questions the blind faith and religious superstitions in our society. On YouTube.
OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar again in the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva helping those who believe in him. On Netflix.
PK is another satirical comedy that critiques religious rituals and the turning of religion into a business. On Netflix.
Nanak Shah Fakir chronicles the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On Zee5.
HanuMan follows a man who accidentally attains the superpowers of Lord Hanuman and helps the people of his village. On Jio Cinema/
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a heartwarming story about faith and humanity, overcoming religious differences. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Ram-Leela is a love story set against religious and cultural conflicts. On Jio Cinema,
My Name Is Khan explores the struggles of a Muslim man in a post-9/11 world. On Prime Video.
