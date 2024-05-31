Top 8 rewatchable action thrillers in Hindi on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
In the 2015 film Drishyam (Disney+ Hotstar), a guy use his understanding of movies to create a complex deception to shield his family from prosecution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Talaash (2012), a bereaved police officer delves into the enigmatic demise of a well-known actor, unearthing shocking revelations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A seasoned attorney takes on the case of a businesswoman suspected of murder in Badla (2019), solving a complicated case (Netflix).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the high-stakes game Kaithi (2019) on Disney+ Hotstar, a recently freed prisoner has to save the life of a police officer while dodging drug lords.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the 2018 film Raazi, a young Indian woman marries into a Pakistani military family and goes undercover during the Indo-Pak War of 1971 (Amazon Prime Video).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Khuda Haafiz (2020), a desperate guy risks everything to go to an unidentified nation and retrieve his missing wife (Disney+ Hotstar).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Paatal Lok (2020) on Amazon Prime Video to see how a police probe into a high-profile crime exposes the seedy underbelly of the criminal underworld.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the film Andhadhun (2018), a blind pianist becomes caught in a web of fraud and murder, leading him to doubt his own reality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kalki 2898 AD and 8 other much-awaited movies releasing in June 2024
Find Out More