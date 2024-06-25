Top 8 rom-coms to watch on OTT if you liked Ishq Vishq Rebound

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2024

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya: A guy battles for the right to wed the woman he adores.

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, some friends discuss love and life.

Break Ke Baad: How childhood pals handle a split.

In the family drama Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposites do attract.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha: A strange pair discovers love. Hilarious in a unique way.

Raabta: Across lifetimes, lovers reunite. A lovely romcom.

Student of the Year: A famous institution hosts competition between rival students.

A humble man evolves to earn his wife's love in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

