Top 8 romance films filled with sadness on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 03, 2024
A story of two strangers finding love in the middle of their own tragedies is told in Anjaana Anjaani.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhanaa: A tale of love entwined with sorrow and mental upheaval.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kal Ho Naa Ho: A poignant story about love and approaching death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Devdas: A heartbreaking tale of love and tragedy that evokes strong feelings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jab Tak Hai Jaan: A powerful tale of love tinged with longing and separation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Examines the hurt caused by unrequited love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha: A moving story of self-realization and unrequited love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aashiqui 2: A heartwarming tale of love and sacrifice that is incredibly lovely.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Drake, Adele and other Hollywood stars to perform?
Find Out More