Top 8 romance thrillers from South on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 15, 2024
A romance subplot is included in the spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram.
Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is a contemporary love tale full of exhilarating moments and surprising turns.
Thadam: A romantic murder mystery featuring twin brothers that is engrossing.
Kaatru Veliyidai: A wartime romance set against a backdrop of conflict.
Mersal: An exciting romantic story of medical conspiracies and revenge.
Arjun Reddy - A heartbroken surgeon's passionate love story.
Mahanati is the dramatized romance biopic of actress Savitri.
96 - A sentimental tale of two childhood friends who meet after a long separation.
