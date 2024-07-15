Top 8 romance thrillers from South on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2024

A romance subplot is included in the spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram.

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is a contemporary love tale full of exhilarating moments and surprising turns.

Thadam: A romantic murder mystery featuring twin brothers that is engrossing.

Kaatru Veliyidai: A wartime romance set against a backdrop of conflict.

Mersal: An exciting romantic story of medical conspiracies and revenge.

Arjun Reddy - A heartbroken surgeon's passionate love story.

Mahanati is the dramatized romance biopic of actress Savitri.

96 - A sentimental tale of two childhood friends who meet after a long separation.

