Top 8 romantic Hindi web series exploring modern love on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 24, 2024
Modern Love Mumbai is an anthology series exploring diverse love stories on Prime Video.
Similarly, Modern Love Chennai is another anthology romantic series streaming on Prime Video.
Little Things follows a Young couple in Mumbai navigating love, careers, and growth in a long-term relationship. On Netflix.
Permanent Roommates dives into the challenges and joys of living together as a young unmarried couple. On Prime Video.
Feels Like Ishq is a Netflix anthology series with six stories about young adults exploring love, desire, and self-discovery.
Tripling is a coming-of-age story of three siblings with a focus on their individual journeys and sibling bonds. On Prime Video.
Yeh Ballet is an inspiring story on Netflix of two boys from Mumbai's slums chasing their dreams of becoming ballet dancers.
Mismatched, a studious girl and a carefree boy navigate friendship and go through an unexpected spark of love. On Netflix.
What the Folks! is a heartwarming series with humor exploring the complexities of family relationships. On Jio Cinema
