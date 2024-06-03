Top 8 romantic korean dramas on OTT meant for perfect couples

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Call It Love: A vengeful woman develops feelings for a solitary man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King the Land: A relationship blossoms between the contrasting characteristics of an employee and the hotel heir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Lovely Liar - A deceiver aids a man who is being set up for a homicide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our Blooming Youth: A noblewoman and a cursed prince form a friendship and save one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A cellist in her hometown rekindles her romance with an old classmate in the show When the Weather is Nice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rookie Cops: As they navigate obstacles in their careers, two rookie cops get closer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love to Hate You: An unexpected romance blossoms between a lawyer and an actor struggling with trust.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A woman who recalls her prior life searches for a love that has been lost in See You in My 19th Life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 underrated Bollywood films that could create magic in today's time on OTT

 

 Find Out More