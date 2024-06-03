Top 8 romantic korean dramas on OTT meant for perfect couples
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Call It Love: A vengeful woman develops feelings for a solitary man.
King the Land: A relationship blossoms between the contrasting characteristics of an employee and the hotel heir.
My Lovely Liar - A deceiver aids a man who is being set up for a homicide.
Our Blooming Youth: A noblewoman and a cursed prince form a friendship and save one another.
A cellist in her hometown rekindles her romance with an old classmate in the show When the Weather is Nice.
Rookie Cops: As they navigate obstacles in their careers, two rookie cops get closer.
Love to Hate You: An unexpected romance blossoms between a lawyer and an actor struggling with trust.
A woman who recalls her prior life searches for a love that has been lost in See You in My 19th Life.
